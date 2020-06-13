Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $176.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.