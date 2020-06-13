Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,634,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 814,495 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.73. 5,909,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.