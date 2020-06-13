Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,781 shares of company stock worth $3,520,211. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.