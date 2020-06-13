Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,647. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

