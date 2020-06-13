Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,589,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,988,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.