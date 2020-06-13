Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,970 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 9,474,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

