Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 120,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after buying an additional 839,032 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

NYSE APH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 1,463,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,715.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

