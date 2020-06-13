Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,058,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

TRV traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

