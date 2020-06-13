Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.13. 12,496,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912,298. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

