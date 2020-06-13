Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after acquiring an additional 787,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after acquiring an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after buying an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,203. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

