Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,025 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,860,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $37.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $935.28. 16,562,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,673,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.47. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $1,027.48. The stock has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,048 shares of company stock worth $15,467,133 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

