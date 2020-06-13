Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. 714,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,880. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

