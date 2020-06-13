Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

BA stock traded up $19.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.51. 88,928,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,639,744. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average is $243.90. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.