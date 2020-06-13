Evil Coin Reaches Market Cap of $53,620.11 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $53,620.11 and $11.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (CRYPTO:EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

