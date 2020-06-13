Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EIF. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

EIF opened at C$27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.69. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

