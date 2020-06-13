Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
TSE:XTC traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,649. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$8.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,243 shares in the company, valued at C$6,582,957.26.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
