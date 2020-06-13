Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

TSE:XTC traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,649. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$8.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other Exco Technologies news, insider Paul Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,243 shares in the company, valued at C$6,582,957.26.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

