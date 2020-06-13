Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 357.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,433 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.91. 7,711,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,172. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.