Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $10.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.52. The stock had a trading volume of 243,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

