Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Down 9.1%

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.57, 995,229 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 824,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $359.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

