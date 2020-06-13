FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $303,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FedEx by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $132.72. 2,230,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,630. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

