FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading Down 8.3%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.81 and last traded at $128.81, 4,355,873 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 2,943,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.35.

Get FedEx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. State Street Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.