FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS FFWC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. FFW has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.43.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FFW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

