Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,495,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,874. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

