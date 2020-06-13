Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.13, approximately 230,187,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 79,303,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 40,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

