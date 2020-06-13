FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Redcentric (LON:RCN)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Redcentric (LON:RCN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 118 ($1.50) on Tuesday. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 131 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of $175.22 million and a P/E ratio of -196.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.06.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

