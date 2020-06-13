First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.20 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

FQVLF stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

