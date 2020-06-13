First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley currently has C$12.20 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

FM opened at C$8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

