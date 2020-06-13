First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

Shares of FM opened at C$8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.08. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

