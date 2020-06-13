First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.21). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

