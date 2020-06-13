First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 804,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,191. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

