Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.45. 1,527,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.