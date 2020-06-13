Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.46. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of $465.16 million and a PE ratio of 175.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

In other news, Director Arthur Neil Korpach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,750.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

