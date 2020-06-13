FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP Sells $44,720.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $44,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $40.04 on Friday. FRP Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $3,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FRP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FRP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

FRPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

