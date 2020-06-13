Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($37.64) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.10 ($38.31).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.99.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.