Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2020

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($37.64) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.10 ($38.31).

Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.99.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

