FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million.

FCEL opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.