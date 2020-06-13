FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $2.73 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

