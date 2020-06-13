Gabelli Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) to Sell

Gabelli downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.
OTCMKTS WFTLF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile
