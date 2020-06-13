Gabelli Downgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) to Sell

Gabelli downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS WFTLF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

