Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 51,375 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.54.

NYSE BA traded up $19.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. 88,928,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,639,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

