Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 4,150,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.