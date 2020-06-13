Gabelli Funds LLC Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.30% of CTS worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CTS by 185.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,018,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 661,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $14,347,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CTS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,894,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,039,000 after buying an additional 114,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CTS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. 145,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,307. CTS Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.82.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

