Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.33 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.73.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,951,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528,453. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $142.84 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.82. The company has a market cap of $216.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

