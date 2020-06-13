Gabelli Funds LLC Has $30.54 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

ORLY stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.35. The company had a trading volume of 611,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

