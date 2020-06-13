Gabelli Funds LLC Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $30,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.18. 313,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

