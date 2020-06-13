Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in ONEOK by 927.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 31,477,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,143. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In other news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 32,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,486 shares of company stock worth $1,711,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

