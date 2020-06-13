Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $86.74. 3,828,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,598. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

