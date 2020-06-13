Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 21,337,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,876. The stock has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

