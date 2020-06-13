Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 244,517 Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,517 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.35% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $30,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RARX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $229,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RARX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX remained flat at $$47.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,054.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

