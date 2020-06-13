Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 9,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,886,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,645,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

