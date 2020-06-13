Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 244,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

