Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 106,675 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,675 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Quidel worth $32,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $11,888,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded up $13.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $210.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

